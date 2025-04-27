Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 9,809 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $124,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Barclays PLC increased its position in Air Lease by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

