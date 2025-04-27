Earnest Partners LLC Has $140.43 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,058,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $140,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $7,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

