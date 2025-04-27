Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,570 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of SBA Communications worth $163,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.92.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

SBAC stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.