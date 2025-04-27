Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.08% of STAG Industrial worth $128,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,471,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 797,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 425,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 292,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 143.27%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

