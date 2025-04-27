NZS Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,913 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 2.6% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NZS Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Microchip Technology worth $62,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $46.89 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.