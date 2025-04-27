Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,311,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,201 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 5.41% of Trustmark worth $117,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Stock Down 0.4 %

TRMK opened at $33.34 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

