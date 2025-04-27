Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $110,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after buying an additional 1,201,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,747,000 after buying an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after buying an additional 2,720,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.5 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

