Earnest Partners LLC Sells 11,733 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.29% of Franklin Electric worth $146,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

