Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.17% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1,683.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

SBR stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $979.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.