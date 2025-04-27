Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,001,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,348,000 after purchasing an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $167.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

