Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1978 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 26.1% increase from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTTAY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

