Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,838 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,020,000 after buying an additional 1,645,640 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,667 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,833,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after buying an additional 2,176,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $1,643,278.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,539.44. The trade was a 38.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

