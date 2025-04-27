Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases New Position in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,261,000.

Get Range Capital Acquisition alerts:

Range Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RANGU opened at $10.32 on Friday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22.

Range Capital Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.