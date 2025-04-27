Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979,712 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Airbnb worth $133,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.94.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $27,687,764.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 857,145 shares in the company, valued at $110,751,705.45. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,213,131 shares of company stock valued at $300,179,370. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.