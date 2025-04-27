Syon Capital LLC Cuts Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Syon Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fabrinet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $200.54 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $281.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

