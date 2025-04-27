Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys 4,318 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Stock Down 0.5 %

CRMD opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMD

About CorMedix

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.