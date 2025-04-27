Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $194.94 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,076 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 110,752 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $194,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $209.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 3.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.87.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 15,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.51, for a total transaction of $4,271,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,072.67. This represents a 59.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,968,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $104,379.44. This trade represents a 97.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,970 shares of company stock worth $38,672,615. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.65.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

