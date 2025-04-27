Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 22 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $808.00 to $535.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,135,018.20. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $616.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $604.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6,851.43, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

