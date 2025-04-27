Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,358 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

