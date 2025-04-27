Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 15,763 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Five Below worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,642 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 470,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,727,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

