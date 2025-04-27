Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 4,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

