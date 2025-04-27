Aquatic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 230,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IONS opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.
In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,367 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $44,167.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,429.27. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $49,406.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,620. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,167 shares of company stock worth $2,010,458. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
