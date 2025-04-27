Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,154,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 37.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,552,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 167,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Shell by 23.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

