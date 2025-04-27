Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 4,509 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,791,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

