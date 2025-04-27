Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys 3,920 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $3,873,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 263.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NYSE:NVS opened at $112.23 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

