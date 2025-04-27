Aquatic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $2,939,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 516,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,361,154.86. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 902,954 shares of company stock worth $55,354,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Roblox stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
