43,772 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $398,077,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after acquiring an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,282,000 after purchasing an additional 358,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $131.79. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $176.60.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

