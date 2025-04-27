Aquatic Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Polaris worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Bank of America dropped their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.