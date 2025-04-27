Promising Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 26th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, SES AI, and SolarEdge Technologies are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,244,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,929,851. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $469.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $137.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.71. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. 2,694,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SES AI (SES)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

SES stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 80,725,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. SES AI has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $375.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,219,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

