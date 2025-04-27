Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – April 26th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $201.68. 102,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.38.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.05. NVE has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.46.

