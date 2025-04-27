Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading Down 40.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) dropped 40.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.82 ($0.46). Approximately 26,666,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 638% from the average daily volume of 3,611,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.95 ($0.78).
Mobico Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60.
About Mobico Group
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
