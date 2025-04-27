RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 641,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 139,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.57.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

