Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 26.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) rose 26.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 203,084,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 40,658,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Up 26.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £784,698.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
