Aquatic Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 136.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.11.

Shares of MKTX opened at $219.00 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

