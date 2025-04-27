Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 117,764 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

TSCO stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.