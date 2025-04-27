Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $379,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,452 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 52,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPH. Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.