Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $8.42 Million in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 209,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 80,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

