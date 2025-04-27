Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,648,000. Cigogne Management SA bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

AE opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

