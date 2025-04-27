Aquatic Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,865 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bath & Body Works worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 195,813 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

