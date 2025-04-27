Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Holdings Raised by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Berry were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Berry by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $167.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Berry Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.