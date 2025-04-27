Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 16,787 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,745 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 965,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,299,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,829,000 after acquiring an additional 428,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,205,000 after acquiring an additional 60,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $58,476,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

