Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $422,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Amundi lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 96,341 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNFI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.08. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

