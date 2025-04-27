Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $411,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,886 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In other news, CEO Edward H. West bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $506,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,550. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Mitek Systems stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $376.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.