Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 1,699 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,254 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,115.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,757,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,996,812.04. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 627,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,580. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.