Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 121.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after buying an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $367,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.79.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

