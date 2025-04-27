Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $497,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $226.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.20 and a 200 day moving average of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

