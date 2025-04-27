Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.