17,764 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in REV Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in REV Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 66,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

