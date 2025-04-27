Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,923 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $7,468,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3,440.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 145,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cowen downgraded Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

