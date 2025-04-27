Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 4,872 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $3,910,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $11,846,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,786.90. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. This represents a 13.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,246 shares of company stock worth $433,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

LAD opened at $292.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.04 and a fifty-two week high of $405.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.08 and its 200 day moving average is $340.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

